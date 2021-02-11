Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A body has been discovered washed up on Casuarina Beach. Police are on the scene and have blocked off access to the beach. Picture: Judith Aisthorpe
A body has been discovered washed up on Casuarina Beach. Police are on the scene and have blocked off access to the beach. Picture: Judith Aisthorpe
News

Body discovered washed up on NT beach

by Denise Cahill
11th Feb 2021 9:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A BODY has been discovered washed up on Casuarina Beach.

News Corp Australia understands the man's body was discovered outside the Darwin Surf Club.

Police have confirmed a man's body, which rests below the high tide mark, has been found on the beach.

Officers have blocked off access to the beach.

Emergency services personnel are yet to determine the circumstances around the man's death.

Police were notified just after 7am this morning and are still on scene setting up a crime scene.

Currently the Casuarina Beach is closed in the area around the Surf Life Saving Club.


Originally published as Body discovered washed up on Casuarina Beach

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Delicate clean-up operation under way after truck rollover

        Premium Content Delicate clean-up operation under way after truck rollover

        News UPDATE: Emergency crews will work into the night on a delicate clean-up operation after a truck rollover at Valkyrie.

        UP TO DATE: CQ Capras women’s squad for 2021

        Premium Content UP TO DATE: CQ Capras women’s squad for 2021

        Rugby League What the players will be working on at their two-day training camp this weekend.

        Mining union slams two key elements of IR bill

        Premium Content Mining union slams two key elements of IR bill

        News The mining union’s Tony Maher says new industrial relations laws will drive down...

        CQ teacher celebrates 80th birthday and 50+ years of service

        Premium Content CQ teacher celebrates 80th birthday and 50+ years of service

        Community Community members gathered to celebrate the milestone achievement.