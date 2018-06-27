Menu
Login
Janoris Jenkins has reportedly been informed of the death.
Janoris Jenkins has reportedly been informed of the death.
eXtra

Body found in NFL star’s house

by Chris Perez
27th Jun 2018 2:54 PM

A DEAD body has been found in the New Jersey home of Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins  - and police are reportedly treating it as a homicide.

The corpse was discovered in the basement by a worker who was at the Fair Lawn residence while Jenkins was in Florida, ESPN reported.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released, but neighbours told The Post the 29-year-old football star would often let family members and friends stay at the residence when he wasn't there.

"They are really friendly," said neighbour Danielle Barnes, 31. "When it's not football season they go to Florida."

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit and Fair Lawn Police Department said they were investigating the death. Sources told ESPN that it was being treated as a homicide.

Janoris Jenkins, pictured, was teammates with dead star Aaron Hernandez. Photo: AP
Janoris Jenkins, pictured, was teammates with dead star Aaron Hernandez. Photo: AP

Neighbours told The Post that Jenkins lived with his girlfriend and brother, though it's unclear if they were at his luxury, six-bedroom home when the body was discovered.

"The deceased is not the owner of the residence, but the identity of the male decedent cannot be released until next of kin have been notified," Bergen County prosecutor Dennis Calo said in a statement.

Jenkins has been in the Sunshine State since the end of Giants' mini-camp two weeks ago, according to ESPN.

"His girlfriend just had a baby," Barnes said.

The Pro Bowler was reportedly notified about the death on Tuesday morning local time. The Giants said in a statement to ESPN that they were also aware and "monitoring the situation.

Related Items

janoris jenkins new york giants nfl

Top Stories

    Drones take to skies to educate farmers

    Drones take to skies to educate farmers

    News Drones will take to the skies at this year's AgGrow Emerald Field Days.

    Survey to raise awareness of local foods

    Survey to raise awareness of local foods

    News Learn about what fresh produce is available locally.

    Lifting cattle fertility

    Lifting cattle fertility

    News Field Days educate graziers on beef reproduction.

    Timomatic sets it off in Emerald

    Timomatic sets it off in Emerald

    News Timomatic is ready to set it off at the Irish Village next month.

    Local Partners