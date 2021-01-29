Menu
Body found in creek near Darwin

by Sarah Matthews
29th Jan 2021 7:01 AM
A BODY has been found in a creek bed in one of Darwin's northern suburbs.

Around 7pm last night, police were called to a location in Lyons where the body of a deceased person was found submerged in a small creek.

A crime scene has been established and detectives and forensics will attend this morning.

The age and gender of the deceased are unknown at this time.

Northern Watch Commander Len Turner said a group of young people found the body and alerted police.

 

 

Originally published as Body found in creek near Darwin

