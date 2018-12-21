Menu
Login
TRAGEDY: Two men have drowned after going swimming at Moonee Beach this afternoon.
TRAGEDY: Two men have drowned after going swimming at Moonee Beach this afternoon. John Grainger
Breaking

Body of missing man found 160km south

Caitlan Charles
by
21st Dec 2018 6:03 AM

AFTER four days of searching, the body of a third man swept out to sea at Moonee Beach has been found near Port Macquarie.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District and Marine Area Command, Marine Rescue volunteers, and crews with the Westpac and Polair helicopters commenced a search about 6pm on Monday .

Two men, aged 35 and 45, died after a group of six people got into difficulties in the surf at Moonee Beach, 23km north of Coffs Harbour.

Two girls, aged 13 and 17, and a 15-year-old boy were rescued; however, a third man could not be found.

Following several days of searching, just after 12pm yesterday, the body of a 27-year-old man was located by a fishing boat in the ocean near Point Plumber, about two nautical miles north of Port Macquarie.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

body found moonee beach mssing man port macquarie
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Bid for overseas medals

    Bid for overseas medals

    News Two Central Highlands dancers are dancing their way to the USA.

    Science centre open over break

    Science centre open over break

    News Help your kids let off some S.T.E.A.M. these holidays.

    Young girls build confidence

    Young girls build confidence

    News Workshop provides supportive space to encourage self-expression.

    'Zombie' Cyclone Owen is back with a vengeance

    'Zombie' Cyclone Owen is back with a vengeance

    News 'Zombie' cyclone back from the dead.

    Local Partners