Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police divers have found the body of an 18-year-old man who went missing after jumping from a rock into the water.
Police divers have found the body of an 18-year-old man who went missing after jumping from a rock into the water.
News

Body of missing teen found at swimming hole

by Joe Attanasio
1st Oct 2020 8:03 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

After an extensive five-hour search, police divers have reportedly found the body of a missing 18-year-old man who did not resurface after jumping into a rock pool at Tahmoor.

The man is believed to have drowned.

A swimmer has gone missing at Mermaid Pools near Tahmoor.
A swimmer has gone missing at Mermaid Pools near Tahmoor.

Rescue teams from Camden Police, along with NSW Ambulance paramedics and Fire and Rescue NSW had been working to locate the man since early this afternoon.

The discovery marks the third death at the pools since 2014.

In 2016, a 27-year-old man died after jumping into the water with friends and in 2014 a 38-year-old woman also died at the same spot.

The pools, which are likely busy due to school holidays, are popular among young people who live close to the western suburbs.

Emergency services gather to look for the missing teen on Thursday.
Emergency services gather to look for the missing teen on Thursday.

Originally published as Body of missing teen found at Western Sydney swimming hole

drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Streamlined: Labor promises to review mining red tape

        Premium Content Streamlined: Labor promises to review mining red tape

        Politics Election commitment: Support for major resources plan to secure industry’s future if re-elected

        New equipment boosts safety trackside at CQ speedway

        Premium Content New equipment boosts safety trackside at CQ speedway

        Community ‘Any donation we receive goes back into upgrading and enhancing the speedway for...

        More water on the table to drive growth, jobs in the west

        Premium Content More water on the table to drive growth, jobs in the west

        Rural Farmers and businesses in the central west can bid for more water to expand their...

        FREE GYM: How CQ can take advantage

        Premium Content FREE GYM: How CQ can take advantage

        News This Mental Health Week Snap Fitness clubs in Central Queensland are opening their...