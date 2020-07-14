Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A suspicious device filled with firearm ammunition has been found on a footpath near a hospital.
A suspicious device filled with firearm ammunition has been found on a footpath near a hospital.
Crime

Bomb squad called to suspicious device near hospital

by Elise Williams
14th Jul 2020 6:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE bomb squad was called to investigate a suspicious device found on a footpath between a train station and a hospital in the state's southeast around lunchtime today.

Highly trained officers from the Explosive Ordnance Response Team (EORT) were called to a walkway between the Caboolture Hospital and Caboolture Railway Station around 12.30pm to reports an improvised explosive device was located.

The device had contents including firearm ammunition, police have confirmed.

The EORT team remained on scene for several hours before they were able to secure the device and render the area safe.

Police are investigating, however currently have no persons of interest in relation to this matter.

If you have information, contact Policelink on 131444.

Originally published as Bomb squad called to suspicious device near hospital

bomb threat crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tools, generator stolen from vehicles at Emerald

        premium_icon Tools, generator stolen from vehicles at Emerald

        News Police are investigating two separate incidents around the same area.

        Young driver allegedly more than three times legal limit

        premium_icon Young driver allegedly more than three times legal limit

        News The 23-year-old Central Queensland driver was allegedly drink driving at the mining...

        KNIFE ATTACK: CQ girl allegedly stabs woman in neck

        premium_icon KNIFE ATTACK: CQ girl allegedly stabs woman in neck

        News Police are investigating after a woman sustained a stab wound to the neck last...

        The traffic offence to cop new $500 fine

        premium_icon The traffic offence to cop new $500 fine

        News Cameras could soon be used to catch drivers committing certain offences