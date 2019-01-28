Menu
Login
Business is now trading as normal after police swept the scene. Photo: Generic.
Business is now trading as normal after police swept the scene. Photo: Generic.
News

Bomb threat to Toowoomba store prompts police response

28th Jan 2019 11:47 AM

A TOOWOOMBA store is trading as normal again after police and firefighters both responded to a reported bomb threat this morning.

A police spokeswoman said officers went into the premises on Taylor St and conducted a sweep as a precaution, though the threat was not being treated as serious.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews also attended the incident.

Emergency services were called to the store as a precaution, though business has now resumed as normal.

bomb threat editors picks news toowoomba toowoomba crime wyalla plaza
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Beware of hoax calls

    Beware of hoax calls

    News Emerald Police has received five inquiries this week in relation to hoax calls.

    What's on this week

    What's on this week

    News Check out what's happening this week.

    College closure has left 'big deficit'

    College closure has left 'big deficit'

    News Agricultural college closure means missed opportunities.

    CQ players go to QAS

    CQ players go to QAS

    News Central Highlands league players selected for QRL squads.