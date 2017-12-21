Bon Voyage Emerald

BON VOYAGE: Megan Gaskin is a 17-year-old Marist graduate who is about to leave for Italy on a six month exchange with the World Education Program.

MARIST College graduate Megan Gaskin is stepping out of her comfort zone, leaving Emerald and starting her next adventure across the other side of the world.

The 17-year-old will be living with a host family in Italy for six months through the World Education Program, which gives students the opportunity to exchange their school, culture, family and even language for a selected time period in another country.

Departing Australia on January 22, Megan will jump straight into her new schooling life, and said she couldn't wait.

"I have always wanted to travel,” she said. "I could choose the country and I knew I wanted to do Italy.

"I have always wanted to go there. The culture stands out, there's a lot of history and I love that sort of history aspect of it.

"Since I was in grade eight I had an interest in countries, the history and the culture,” she said.

"I've been to New Zealand, Fiji and Japan. I love learning about different cultures.”

As any typical high school student trying to decide her future, Megan said throughout school she changed her mind a lot.

"I was stuck at the start of grade 11, but I knew I wanted to travel,” she said.

"I heard about exchange through my cousin and I thought it would be the perfect opportunity to learn about a culture and get a bit more experience about overseas.

"I'm definitely stepping out of my comfort zone. I did try to teach myself (Italian) but I got slack with it.

"My family has a 16-year-old daughter. I called and spoke to her and I was surprised how well she knew English.”

Megan said although she was starting to get a little nervous, she was more excited about "learning about the country and making new friends from different countries”.

"I get to learn first hand their way of living and their day-to-day lives, I think it will be a lot different to us,” she said.

She said she would miss her family and friends while she is away, but she is also planning to take a jar of Australia's own Vegemite to help her feel at home.