Party girl fronts court on dial-a-dealer charges

While aspiring influencer Danielle Tara Hogan charted her bikini-clad jaunts across beaches and waterside bars on Instagram, police allege she was supplying 380g of cocaine between August and October last year.

A glamorous event planner from Sydney's eastern suburbs who police allege worked for a Dial-A-Dealer drug ring has fronted court for the first time since being released on bail.

The 24-year-old fronted Central Local Court on Thursday supported by her mother and father.

Danielle Hogan fronted Central Local Court in Sydney and was all smiles as she left.

The prosecution asked for a two-month adjournment to serve the brief of evidence against the alleged drug runner.

"Due to the quantity of the drugs and the way it's been packaged, it's going to take some time for testing to occur," police prosecutor Liam Edwards said.

Hogan was granted bail in November having spent 12 days at Silverwater prison following her arrest at her North Bondi apartment.

Danielle Hogan leads a glamorous life on Instagram.

The social media bombshell tried to cover her face with her singlet as she was marched into a paddy wagon on November 7, but her unique wrist tattoo was obvious.

Hogan argued her anxiety and depression had flared up while behind bars. She was granted bail, in part based on her clean criminal record and young age.

Police allege Hogan was caught on telephone intercepts and she is one of seven people arrested on same day raids by Strike Force Northrop detectives.

Danielle Hogan was arrested at her North Bondi home in November. Picture: NSW Police

She's charged with five offences including two counts of ongoing drug supply and participating in a criminal group.

The court has previously heard the prosecution case is "strong" and if convicted Hogan likely faces jail time with a trial not likely to go ahead until 2021.

Under her strict bail conditions Hogan must reside at her family home, report daily to Chatswood police station and abide by a night-time curfew unless accompanied by her parents.

Danielle Hogan fronted Central Local Court in Sydney with her parents.

She's banned from entering any international airports, was forced to surrender her passport and mustn't contact any of her co-accused or use any encryption apps on her mobile phone.

Hogan's case will return to court Bankstown Local Court on March 11.

Alleged cocaine dealer Danielle Hogan was the seventh person arrested as police took down dial a dealer network across Sydney in November. Picture: Instagram