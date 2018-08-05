Menu
Login
Award-winning musical The Book of Mormon is coming to Brisbane. Picture: Jeff Busby
Award-winning musical The Book of Mormon is coming to Brisbane. Picture: Jeff Busby
Music

Good God! Book of Mormon is coming to Queensland

by Domanii Cameron
5th Aug 2018 12:14 PM

BROADWAY'S award-winning show The Book of Mormon is coming to Brisbane.

The highly-acclaimed musical, written by Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Robert Lopez, will open at the Lyric Theatre, QPAC on March 16 next year for a limited season.

The famous show tells the story of two young Mormon missionaries who are sent to Uganda to try and convert citizens to the religion.

But anyone wanting to see the musical will have to be quick with a ticket waitlist now open before going on sale this Tuesday.

 

The Australian production of The Book of Mormon has smashed ticketing records. Picture: Jeff Busby
The Australian production of The Book of Mormon has smashed ticketing records. Picture: Jeff Busby

 

There's been 615 performances of the Australian production since opening at Melbourne's Princess Theatre for a one year run on January 17 last year before moving to Sydney.

After winning nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre album and four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, The Book of Mormon set a record for the highest grossing on-sale of any musical theatre production in Sydney's history, selling more than 45,000 tickets by the end of the first day of sales.

At the 2017 Helpmann Awards, the musical took out the coveted Best Musical award while Trey Parker and Casey Nicholaw won Best Direction of a Musical.

book of mormon brisbanae musical qpac stage show

Top Stories

    Sporting character

    Sporting character

    News Discover the interesting history faced within the Central Highlands.

    Tipoff leads to arrest

    Tipoff leads to arrest

    News Police say the ute had drugs, weapons.

    Cotton planting begins in CQ, amid low water supply

    Cotton planting begins in CQ, amid low water supply

    News Fairbairn Dam is currently sitting at 20 per cent

    Time for men to ManUp

    Time for men to ManUp

    News Prostate cancer death toll outweighs the national road death toll.

    Local Partners