Bookings open for CH business workshops

BUSINESS: Bookings are open for the 2020 Agribusiness and Small Enterprise Performance Workshop Series.

BUSINESS: Bookings are open for the 2020 Agribusiness and Small Enterprise Performance Workshop Series.

A NEW workshop series will lay the groundwork for Central Highlands businesses to spread their wings in 2020.

Bookings are now open for the Agribusiness and Small Enterprise Performance Workshop Series, an initiative of the Central Highlands Development Corporation and the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries.

The series will deliver essential information to support agribusiness and small enterprises in the region to identify and investigate growth opportunities, and acquire to skills and tools to realise those opportunities.

“The workshops are the perfect starting point for any operator who’s keen to flourish in 2020,” DAF rural economic development officer Alicia Dunbar said.

“We hope to provide a useful range of tools and skills for businesses to access, to support and help them achieve their growth strategy.”

Subjects to be covered include corporate governance, human resources and recruitment, understanding and interpreting financial management reports, external investment, and understanding the development application processes.

“Often these topics become blind spots for business owners and producers because the day-to-day tasks of running a business demand so much attention,” Ms Dunbar said.

“However, local producers tell us that building expertise in these areas would make a huge difference to shoring up their operations and help to propel them into the future.

“The same can be said for other industries in the Central Highlands and that’s why we’re also tailoring the workshop content to apply to all small enterprises in the region.”

Workshops will be delivered by experts from DAF, Bentleys, HWL Ebsworth Lawyers and the Central Highlands Regional Council.

The cost is $45 per person per workshop and the series runs from March to August.

Register at chdc.com.au.