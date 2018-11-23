Bookie banned over fictitious bets

Well known Melbourne bookmaker Brian Mann has had his licence suspended for 12 months and been fined $35,000 after being found guilty of improper or fraudulent conduct.

The Racing And Appeals Disciplinary Board on Thursday found him guilty of recording fake bets for almost three years.

The stewards alleged that between July 1, 2013 and May 11, 2016, Mann recorded 315 fictitious bets with a turnover of $199,032 and a gross loss of $941,237.

During that period he also recorded 507 bet-backs totalling $1,103,000, which were also made up.

Coffey on sidelines

Harry Coffey will be missing from the saddle for the near future after going to the Alfred Hospital earlier this week.

Coffey was going to have his wisdom teeth out but developed the flu and instead went to the Alfred Hospital for what he calls one of his tune ups to cope with his cystic fibrosis. His father Austy Coffey said harry was on the mend and would leave hospital early next week.

Holy Snow heads west

Jarrod McLean said they added Holy Snow to Darren Weir's Perth assault at the last minute on Sunday. Holy Snow finished second to stablemate Fifty Stars at Sandown Hillside last Saturday.

McLean said Holy Snow would take on his galloper Trap For Fools in the Kingston Town Classic (1800m) on December 1.

"We're thinking that he could be a horse like Stratum Star a couple of years ago who improved while over here and took his game to another level," McLean said.

Holy Snow has headed to Perth for the Kingston Town Classic. Picture: AAP

Divine plan

Robbie Griffiths has some ambitious plans for his Flemington winner Divine Quality next year. Griffiths has mapped out a program based on Divine Quality's strengths which were straight races when fresh.

Divine Quality will resume at Flemington in the Kensington Stakes on January 19 and will then run in the Group 1 sprints the Black Caviar Lightning on February 16 and the Newmarket Handicap on March 9.