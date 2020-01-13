Boost for businesses targeting the mining sector

BOOST: Minister for State Development Cameron Dick said about $1.1 million of funding would help Queensland businesses tap into the mining equipment, technology and services sector.

BOOST: Minister for State Development Cameron Dick said about $1.1 million of funding would help Queensland businesses tap into the mining equipment, technology and services sector.

QUEENSLAND businesses looking to tap into the state’s $7 billion mining equipment, technology and services (METS) sector through collaborative projects can apply for their share of $1.1 million.

Minister for State Development Cameron Dick says the fund will help Queensland companies commercialise new technologies, identify new opportunities and continue employing Queenslanders in skilled jobs well into the future.

“Queensland METS companies have until March 16 to apply for grants of $50,000 to $250,000 to develop or undertake collaborative activities with other METS companies with complementary capabilities,” Mr Dick said.

“The Queensland METS Collaborative Projects Fund supports industry-led initiatives to improve productivity, competitiveness and innovation in this growing sector.

“Submissions are invited from businesses looking to solve challenges in the mining, oil, gas and energy sectors.

“Special consideration will be given to projects promoting innovation in activities related to tailings processing, mine-affected water treatment and management, data analytics, robotics and automation.

“With more than 800 SMEs working in the METS sector in Queensland, and a large number in regional areas, it’s important to provide opportunities for local METS to work collaboratively to grow their capabilities and commercial prospects,” he said.

“The sector provides jobs for more than 20,000 Queenslanders and the activities of METS companies are key to achieving our plan to create a further 3000 extra jobs over the next decade.”

METS Ignited CEO Adrian Beer said collaborative project funding is intended to be a catalyst for collaboration and accelerates commercialisation opportunities for new technologies.

“METS Ignited is immensely proud of the projects that have progressed because of our collaborative project funding model, and with this round in Queensland we are continuing to focus on building clusters of capability,” Mr Beer said

“Our partnership with the Queensland Government has been instrumental in piloting clusters in digital and data analytics, automation and robotics, and tailings and mine-affected water to facilitate collaborative opportunities for local Australian businesses to further strengthen our sector’s global competitiveness.”

Mr Dick said the Queensland Government’s investment in the Collaborative Fund Program is part of a $6 million commitment over four years (2016-20) to support Queensland’s METS sector.

“This includes $5 million to the sector in programs delivered by METS Ignited and $1 million to Queensland University of Technology’s Centre of METS Business Innovation,” he said.

Visit the METS Ignited website to learn more. Applications close Monday, March 16, 2020.