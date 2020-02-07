Boost to CMC Rocks camping

The CMC Rocks music festival continues to grow with more campsites going on sale next week. Pic Mark Calleja

THE countdown is on for country music lovers, who will flock to Willowbank next month for the CMC Rocks music festival.

Now even more festival-goers will be able to stay on site, with organisers securing a fourth campground after the original allocation of camping tickets sold out.

In response to the demand, the festival has secured new land and will be able to accommodate nearly 800 new campsites for the 2020 event.

The new D Campground will house medium-powered and large-powered sites, taking the tally of campsites up to 4700 - turning Willowbank Raceway into its own mini city over the long weekend of music.

Tickets for the new camping area will go on sale at 12pm AEST on Tuesday via Moshtix.

Organisers announced a raft of other improvements as well, including an upgraded Tailgate Stage (previously the Campers Bar) to accommodate growing demand for the Songwriters Show, which brings artists together in a traditional Nashville songwriters round to perform up-close and acoustic and share the stories behind the songs.

A new VIP Bar will offer speciality cocktails, BBQ, and free boot shines, cold water refill station and shaded seating with views of the Rebel and Stampede stages.

The Pimms Pamper Bar also returns in a larger space and the Regatta Boatshed is back with a focus on Queensland-raised beef.

American country music darling Miranda Lambert, on her debut Australian visit, headlines the event, now in its 13th year, alongside returning favourites Kip Moore, Morgan Evans, Lee Kernaghan and Adam Brand.

CMC Rocks is the biggest international country and roots festival in the Southern Hemisphere, with last year's festival reeling in a daily attendance of 23,000 revellers.

CMC Rocks plays Willowbank from Wednesday, March 18 to Sunday, March 22, with the first two days catering exclusively for campers.