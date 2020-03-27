Booth to stay open amid coronavirus lockdowns

Isaac Regional Council chief executive officer Gary Stevenson said while the Dysart Civic Centre was closed due to coronavirus fears, it would be reopened for polling day.

FEARS that Isaac Regional Council's sole polling booth would be shut down during the coronavirus pandemic have been calmed by authorities.

This week the coronavirus resulted in council libraries, museums, galleries, community and recreation centres, pools and gyms across the region shutting down indefinitely.

Among the 36 council centres closed was the Dysart Civic Centre, which was the only physical polling booth in the 58,000sq km electorate.

Council CEO Gary Stevenson said while the Dysart Civic Centre was closed due to coronavirus fears, it would be reopened for polling day.

"The 2020 local government election is considered by the State Government as being an essential service requirement so the Dysart Civic Centre will be open to support Electoral Commission of Queensland needs," Mr Stevenson said.

Despite concerns from some medical professionals and members of the public, the ECQ and Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young repeatedly said the public would be safe in the polling booth.

"We know, due to our fantastic pre-polling arrangements, and with the way Queenslanders have responded, and with the postal vote process, with all of that the number of Queenslanders left to vote by Saturday will be relatively small," Dr Young said on Thursday.

Mr Stevenson said the ECQ would provide hand sanitiser at the entrance and exit locations of all polling places.

"Voters are encouraged to bring their own pen or pencil to vote with and additional cleaning will be happening in polling areas to ensure all surfaces are regularly disinfected," he said.

While any queues are expected to be small in Dysart, Mr Stevenson reminded voters to maintain the social distancing of 1.5m.

Voters would be encouraged to wait outside to reduce inside queuing, he said.

