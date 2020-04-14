Boozy art class from the comfort of your house

Participants show off their artworks from the Brushes and Brews online class hosted by Gladstone Artist Chanise Grealy.

A BOOZY art class has made its way online and is attracting viewers from all over the globe.

The brains behind Brushes and Brews, Gladstone artist Chanise Grealy, said she was inspired by other organisations starting online classes, such as gyms.

"I thought personal contact was really important and isolation is going to be more permanent," Ms Grealy said.

"We need some sort of social contact and the only way we could do it was online.

"I thought I'd just get on the bandwagon."

Anyone is welcome to join the classes but will need watercolour paints, watercolour paper if available, a couple of round, pointy brushes and masking tape, with wine and cheese the optional extras.

In the first few weeks people have tuned in locally, from the Gold Coast, Sydney and as far away as Portugal.

The classes are charged by a pay-what-you-feel rate, with a recommended price of $10 to $15.

"A lot of people in my life have come across hard times because of corona," Ms Grealy said.

"If they've still got their job and can continue to pay I appreciate it, but if you don't have a job you can still be able to learn."

Ms Grealy has also started a children's online class with the same concept but without the booze.

"They've been pretty great," she said.

"The only real challenge is for me to adjust for them - I'm used to teaching adults. What can a five-year-old do and how long is a five-year-old's attention span?"

The classes are hosted live through Facebook. Search for the page Brushes and Brews - Social Watercolour Classes.

Brushes and Brews

When: Fridays 7-8.30pm; children's class Tuesdays

3-4pm.

Where: Online.

Cost: $10 to $15 or pay what you can.

Visit: facebook.com/brushesandbrewsgladstone.