Menu
Login
Dr Stacey of Monto Vet Surgery removed a 2.7kg ovarian tumour from border collie Ally's abdomen.
Dr Stacey of Monto Vet Surgery removed a 2.7kg ovarian tumour from border collie Ally's abdomen.
News

Border collie survives after having a 2.7kg tumour removed

Felicity Ripper
by
20th Jul 2018 1:10 PM | Updated: 1:20 PM

A 10-YEAR-OLD border collie has made a full recovery after a 2.7 kilogram ovarian tumour was removed from her abdomen in late May.

Monto veterinary physician Dr Stacey Rae was called to see border collie Ally, after her owners grew concerned about her "big belly".

"My first thoughts were that she was either pregnant or had a big build up of fluid in her abdomen," Dr Rae said.

Dr Rae operated on Ally to find a large ovarian tumour.

She said she was concerned for Ally's safety because the tumour was very large and heavy.

"I thought 'wow, that's huge'," Dr Rae said.

"I am surprised that she survived that because it was a pretty significant surgery and a very large tumour.

"Obviously we enter into surgery hoping the outcome is going to be good but there are certainly a lot of risks associated with surgery so I'm always cautious to do everything I can to address those risks and hope for the best outcome possible."

 

Dr Stacey of Monto Vet Surgery removed a 2.7kg ovarian tumour from border collie Ally's abdomen.
Dr Stacey of Monto Vet Surgery removed a 2.7kg ovarian tumour from border collie Ally's abdomen.

Dr Rae said ovarian tumours were caused by hormones.

"A tumour is just a type of cancer, so it was a homonal cancer," she said.

A couple of kilograms lighter, Ally's ovaries and her uterus were removed and it's not possible for another ovarian tumour to cause her strife in the future.

Top Stories

    Artist's proud moment

    Artist's proud moment

    News Michael Gagnepain took home the Acquisitive prize at the 2018 Annual Art Awards last Saturday night.

    Creating support links

    Creating support links

    News Emerald woman starts depression/anxiety support group.

    Bush adventures kids will love

    Bush adventures kids will love

    News Local author inspires big rural dreams.

    What can you do?

    What can you do?

    News Chance to learn life-saving skills.

    Local Partners