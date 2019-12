UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has declared victory in the UK general election and vowed Britain will leave the EU on January 31.

"We did it - we pulled it off, didn't we? We broke the gridlock, we ended the deadlock, we smashed the road block," Johnson told cheering supporters on Friday.

"We will get Brexit done on time by the 31st of January, no ifs, no buts, no maybes."