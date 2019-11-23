Born to ride bulls: Kleier’s success story

AUSTRALIAN bull-riding champion Aaron Kleier was always destined for rodeos.

The Clermont cowboy wrapped up his second consecutive PBR Australian championship with an impressive performance in Townsville last weekend.

The win caps an amazing period for Aaron who grew up riding horses and cows on the 22,000ha property at Clermont that his parents still run and began attending rodeos as a youngster.

And despite her involvement in the sport, Aaron’s mum Julie still sits gripping the edge of her seat whenever Aaron competes.

“I always lived on the property that Mum and Dad owned,” Aaron said. “My family’s always supported me.”

Aaron’s parents breed bulls for PBR competitions, which gave him a headstart in the sport. He attended Rodeo Club at high school and had his first bull ride at 14 years of age.

“Dad had bucking bulls and a bull studio at home. That’s how I got into it,” he said.

“It’s fun, and everyone’s got their something they like to do. This is what I like to do.”

Aaron Kleier in Townsville. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Despite claiming another PBR national championship, Aaron said his first PBR win is perhaps his proudest moment.

“Probably when I first won back in 2017,” he said.

“You always get a bit nervous, but try not to let it affect you.”

Before riding bulls, he thought he would enter the sport as a protection athlete – a ‘rodeo clown’ rather than a rider. Now Aaron is ranked at the top in Australia, and right below him at number two is fellow Clermont cowboy Brady Fielder.

“We’re mates,” Aaron said of Brady.

“Bull riding’s the sort of sport that’s against the bulls if anyone, not against the other person.”

He recommended aspiring riders never stop practising.

“Just keep going in,” he said.

“Get in lots of practice because the more you get on the better you become.”

Aaron said he wants to continue improving and eventually compete in America.