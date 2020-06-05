Bowen Basin mine worker hospitalised

RACQ CQ Rescue landed on the Hail Creek Mine helipad to fly a patient with a cardiac condition. Photo: RACQ CQ Rescue

RACQ CQ Rescue landed on the Hail Creek Mine helipad to fly a patient with a cardiac condition. Photo: RACQ CQ Rescue

A HAIL Creek mine worker has been flown to hospital after suffering heart problems.

A RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said medical crews were sent to help the 49-year-old man at the mine site, 120 km southwest of Mackay.

"He was having cardiac issues," she said.

#RACQ #CQRescue has today landed on the Hail Creek Mine helipad you airlift a patient with a cardiac condition. He has been transported in a stable condition to Mackay Base Hospital. pic.twitter.com/o8kPDsfCZT — RACQ CQ Rescue (@cq_rescue) June 5, 2020

It was not clear if the man was a worker or contractor on the site, she said.

He was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

