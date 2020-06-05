Menu
RACQ CQ Rescue landed on the Hail Creek Mine helipad to fly a patient with a cardiac condition. Photo: RACQ CQ Rescue
Bowen Basin mine worker hospitalised

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@dailymercury.com.au
5th Jun 2020 5:59 PM
A HAIL Creek mine worker has been flown to hospital after suffering heart problems.

A RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said medical crews were sent to help the 49-year-old man at the mine site, 120 km southwest of Mackay.

"He was having cardiac issues," she said.

 

It was not clear if the man was a worker or contractor on the site, she said.

He was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

