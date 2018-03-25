Bowlers roll in to town

LAST weekend, the Four Bowls Carnival was held at the Emerald Bowling Club, bringing together players from around the region.

Bowler Helen Wilson said the Four Bowls Carnival was held over many different towns in the area.

"If they (other towns) have a carnival, all the teams go there, and if we have a carnival they all come here - we all support each other,” Ms Wilson said.

The successful carnival had 18 mixed teams of all ages from Emerald, Springsure, Clermont, Bagara, Sarina, Townsville and many other areas.

Over the two days, the competitors competed in five games of bowls.

The Bagara team, skipped by Mr Bianchi, took out the title with five overall wins and an amazing 59 points.

In a close second, came the team skipped by Cobbo, with five wins and 58 points.

Third place was taken by the team skipped by Alan Crampton, with four wins and 55 points.

Ms Wilson said the weekend ran extremely smoothly and was such an enormous success because of all the support they received.

"Without the support from the green keepers on their hours of work to get the greens into fantastic shape, Greg Pullen for his smooth running of the draw and games, the Bowling Club Committee, the bar and kitchen staff and the ladies for their morning tea, weekends like this could not have happened,” she said.

Many supporters and volunteers turned up to watch the fierce competition.

Ms Wilson said everyone who attended the carnival "enjoyed themselves and had a great weekend”.

The next bowling carnival is to be held in Springsure next month on April 14-15, where all the teams will return and face off for the win.