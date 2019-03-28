Bowling over all rivals

VICTORY: Emerald Brothers captain Martin Langan holds the antique Barton Shield following their win last weekend.

VICTORY: Emerald Brothers captain Martin Langan holds the antique Barton Shield following their win last weekend. Contributed

Cricket: The seniors' season cricket grand final between Emerald Brothers and Clermont last weekend was a "great day” of outstanding competition as well as playing out as an honourable tribute to the history of the game.

Brothers captain Martin Langan said this week the Barton Shield grand final attracted a couple of hundred people to the Emerald Showgrounds, withEmerald victorious by 140runs.

"Brothers won the toss and decided to bat and from our perspective it went really well,” Langan said.

"We managed to get a 100-run opening partnership which laid a platform for the rest of the innings.

"We got 231 runs off our 40overs, which is a pretty competitive score and when we bowled we bowled quite tightly to start with.”

Openers Langan (78) and Mitch Casey (75) delivered the strong start with the bat and opening bowler Joey Pratt applied the early pressure to Clermont batsmen.

Pratt bowled six overs with five maidens, finishing on 1 for 3 from six overs.

Kim Williams (21) and Rhys Williams (27) batted valiantly, but in the end the Bulls were all out for 91 in the 29th over.

Langan said the significance of becoming the second modern winners of the Shield was "unreal”.

The district competition perpetual shield trophy was originally donated to the club in 1914 by Hubert H. Barton - a wicketkeeper and captain of the winning team at the age of 50-odd years - who died in 1918.

The shield had gone missing, however it was found in the corner of an antique store a couple of years ago by a Brisbane woman, formerly of Emerald, whose father DrQuinn was well known in the area.

"Springsure won last year and that was the first year the old shield turned up,” Langan said,

"You pick it up and you look at the dates on there and they're from during the First World War.

"It added an extra dimension to the game. The whole team were very keen to get their hands on it.”

He said the first winners of the shield were in 1912-13 and the last winner was 1970-71 - "and maybe it went missing after that”.

"We have teams in Blackwater, Dysart, Clermont, Springsure and all around and to think about the logistics of organising a comp and playing and comparing it to 104 years ago and how they organised it and the logistics and facilities, it boggles the mind really and it does make it pretty special,” Langan said.

He said the community and the Emerald Brothers club, its administrators and curators had rallied around their players and the sport and were really proud to bring home the shield.

"It's just a really proud moment for us,” he said.

The seniors' cricket team will now take a break until the season reconvenes in October.