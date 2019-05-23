Bowls club turns a profit

MORE MEMBERS: The community has rallied behind the Emerald Bowls Club.

THINGS are on the up for the Emerald Bowls Club with memberships and profits on the rise as of late.

A weekly super-draw has been running at the club which has paid off according to board member Jacinda Fehlhaber.

"It's been a couple of months now since it's been running and it's definitely helped boost membership numbers,” Ms Fehlhaber said.

"It's been a positive thing for the club to get into and help get more people through the doors.”

Following a dip in profits and traffic through the doors, the Emerald Bowls Club has managed to do a full turn around in that area lately.

"The income is looking much better than it was last year,” Ms Fehlhaber said.

"The whole club has a whole better positive vibe about it between the members and general public who are coming in to support us.”

Ms Fehlhaber pointed out the new experiences on offer at the club, that combined with a rise in bowls, have helped turned things around for them.

"With more traffic coming through the club, we've been able to do more raffles on a Friday night,” Ms Fehlhaber said.

"We've been having karaoke, our bowls on the weekends have taken off with a good amount of players coming down.

"Yes we offer different things but bowls is our main thing which fits a wider variety of ages.”

Ms Fehlhaber and the board at the Emerald Bowls Club have plans in the works to make the club more attractive for the younger generations.

"We are in discussion to introduce some themed nights on a Friday,” Ms Fehlhaber said.

"I'd love to get more activities specifically for the children and youth in the town. Something fun for them to do on the greens.”