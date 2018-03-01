Menu
Bowls day raises $10,500-plus

RAISING FUNDS: St Brigid's Crew at the Emerald Bowls Club greens on Saturday for the fourth annual Men of League bowls day.
Rugby league/lawn bowls: More than 100 eager bowlers hit the Emerald Bowls Club greens on Saturday for the fourth annual Men of League bowls day, raising funds to care for the men, women and children of the rugby league community.

At the event, hosted by the Central Highlands Men of League committee, Queensland MOL state manager Dave Shillington and Queensland great Matt Ballin visited Emerald to join local Origin greats Alan McIndoe, Steven Bell and Colin Scott on the greens.

Central Highlands Men of League Committee president Mick Roach said the day was a huge success with more than $10,500 raised.

"Once again, the Central Highlands community have made the bowls day a huge success with over 25 teams taking part in this year's event,” Roach said.

"I'm proud to announce that we've raised over $10,500 for the Men of League which is a record- breaking achievement for the Central Highlands committee.

"Thanks to everyone for their much-appreciated support on the day.”

The Central Highlands committee would like to thank Clipsal, DGH Engineering, PIMS Group, Harvey Norman Emerald, Quarries of Queensland, Highlands Financial Planning and Insurance - Mark Russell and Enwise Electrical for sponsoring the day and the Emerald Bowls Club for hosting the day.

The Central Highlands committee has a few projects coming up in the next few months around the Central Highlands to further support the strong rugby league community. More details will be announced in the coming months.

To find out more about the Men of League Foundation, or to join and/or donate, visit www.menofleague.com.

Cameron Stallard

Topics:  emerald bowls club men of league bowls day rugby league

Central Queensland News

