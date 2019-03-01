Bowls Day raises over $9500 for Men of League

MORE than 100 eager bowlers hit the Emerald Bowls Club greens on Saturday for the sixth annual Men of League Bowls Day, raising funds to care for the men, women and children of the rugby league community.

The day, hosted by the Central Highlands Men of League Committee, also saw Men of League National chief executive Stephen Lowndes and Canberra great Steve Walters visit Emerald to join local Origin greats Alan McIndoe and Steven Bell on the bowling greens.

Central Highlands Men of League Committee president Mick Roach said the day was a huge success, with more than $9500 raised.

Champions Isaiah Huet, Mitch Donohoe and Ben Kerswell. Contributed

"Once again, the Central Highlands community have made the bowls day a huge success, with over 28 teams taking part in this year's event,” Roach said.

"I'm proud to announce that we've raised over $9500 for the Men of League, which is a fantastic achievement.

"Thanks to everyone for their much-appreciated support on the day.”

The Central Highlands committee would like to thank Haymans Electrical, DGH Engineering, Quarries of Queensland, Refelec, Emerald Tyrepower and Opposite Lock, Repco Emerald, Western Gateway Motel, Keato's Signs and the Jenkins Family Trust for sponsoring the day and Emerald Bowls Club for hosting the day.

The committee would also like to thank the Kestrel Rhinos rugby league team, which made a $2000 donation to the foundation ahead of the bowls day, adding to the $1700 donation made by the Battle of the Mines team at last year's event.