Boxer dead after fight takes tragic turn

The boxing world is in mourning after Russian star Maxim Dadashev tragically died because of injuries suffered in a fight on the weekend.

Emergency surgery to relieve swelling on the brain was unable to save the 28-year-old's life after his fight against Puerto Rico's Subriel Matias on Saturday (AEST) was stopped by cornerman James "Buddy" McGirt at the end of the 11th round.

Dadashev was unable to walk to the dressing room after the bout and was immediately hospitalised, suffering what was reported as a subdural haematoma, or bleeding on the brain.

Dadashev (left) tragically lost his final fight.

Fighters, journalists, promoters and boxing fans from around the world paid their respects as they struggled to digest the news of Dadashev's death.

ESPN boxing reporter Steve Kim quoted McGirt as saying Dadashev was a "great, great guy".

"He was a trainer's dream. If I had two more guys like him, I wouldn't need anybody else because he was truly dedicated to the sport."

This fella Maxim Dadashev was a fighter until his last breath, it’s a brutal cruel sport at times, he died aged 28 after suffering severe brain injuries during his defeat to Subriel Matias on Friday. May god rest his soul #RIPChamp pic.twitter.com/YY0ZajAceJ — Anthony Fowler (@afowler06) July 23, 2019

On Twitter, Canadian boxer Jean Pascal wrote: "Another sad day for boxing . We are like soldiers. We are going to war for our country, family, loved ones and we never know if we'll make it back home. RIP Dadashev."

I just don't know how much longer I can do this. So incredibly, terribly sad. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) July 23, 2019

Dadashev, 28, took an unbeaten 13-0 record into the 140-pound non-title fight against Matias but was no match for his opponent, who dominated the bout.

A heartbreaking video shows McGirt desperately trying to convince Dadashev to let him call the fight off but the Russian appears out of it and only manages to shake his head a couple of times.

I hate to report this, but it's been confirmed that Maxim Dadashev has passed away this morning. Not much more to say other than this is incredibly tragic and sad. My thoughts and prayers to his loved ones. #boxing — Steve Kim (@StevESPNKim) July 23, 2019

McGirt said he "couldn't convince" his fighter to stop, but opted to throw in the towel when he saw him "getting hit with more and more clean shots as the fight went on".

So terribly sad to hear the news of the passing of Maxim Dadashev. Rest in peace 😔 — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) July 23, 2019

Tragically, it wasn't enough to save Dadashev.

Damn!!! Such sad news, R.I.P.

Maxim Dadashev. Guys respect what we do, appreciate what we do. You’re at home sitting on the couch, have never put a glove on in your life. This shit ain’t easy...heartbreaking. — Ishé Oluwa Kamau Ali Smith (@IsheSugarShay) July 23, 2019

We are devastated to hear about the tragic passing of Maxim Dadashev. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. — Kalle & Nisse Sauerland (@SauerlandBros) July 23, 2019

With a Saddened Heart I want to send my deepest condolences to the family of Maxim Dadashev who passed away after receiving head trauma in his last fight. Ppl boxing is a tuff sport, we put our lives on the line every single time we step in the ring. RIP my boxing brother 🙏🧡 pic.twitter.com/gLhqzGd5Xw — Amanda Serrano 🇵🇷 (@Serranosisters) July 23, 2019