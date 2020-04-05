Boxer slammed for dangerous virus theory

Boxer Amir Khan has released a series of bizarre videos where he blames the coronavirus on the building of "5G towers".

Just days ago Khan offered the NHS the use of his four-storey wedding venue to help treat patients during the pandemic.

But now the two-weight world champion has given his opinion at what has caused the global crisis - and believes it is "man-made" for "population control".

Experts have told The Sun that linking the coronavirus with 5G is rubbish.

In the clips, Khan admits to "watching a lot of videos and stuff" and says that the new tech could "make things bad".

He continues: "I don't think it's coming from China. That's a lie, really.

"People are saying that they were eating bats and snakes and the poison mixed. What b*****t is that? Do you believe that? I don't.

"Coronavirus this, coronavirus that - you're probably getting bored of it, as I am. Do you not think it's anything to do with that 5G in these towers that are going up?

Amir Khan won an Olympic silver medal at the 2004 Games in Athens.

"It's a man-made thing. It's been put there for a reason - while they test 5G.

"It might be for population control - get rid of a lot of us, especially when they say that it harms old people.

"Look at these towers at night-time that have been put up, then telling people not to go out."

Khan is just the latest celebrity causing outrage by sharing coronavirus conspiracy theories with their millions of followers.

Lee Ryan, Jason Gardiner and Calum Best are among those sharing unsubstantiated information with fans, linking the virus to 5G, spreading fear and confusion as they go.

Yesterday The Sun exclusively revealed how theorists are burning 5G masts over fears the tech is spreading the virus.

The theory originated last month after a video filmed at a US health conference claimed Africa was not as affected by the disease because it is "not a 5G region".

Amir Khan has won 34 of his 39 professional fights

Fake news-busting charity Full Fact states "there's no evidence that 5G is harmful to humans" and the technology has been declared safe by the ICNIRP, the body that sets guidelines on safe limits of exposure to radiation.

Khan is not the only boxer to espouse a bizarre theory shot down by boffins. Former world champ Carl Froch recently claimed Earth was flat - with experts refusing to even acknowledge that even as a discussion.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was republished with permission

Originally published as Boxer slammed for dangerous virus theory