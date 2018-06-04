Menu
Crime

Boxer Damien Hooper allegedly breached bail 21 times

Anton Rose
by
4th Jun 2018 10:18 AM
TOOWOOMBA boxer Damien Hooper will spend at least the next three nights behind bars.

The WBO international light-heavyweight champion is facing 34 charges after his arrest last Friday afternoon.

The Dalby-born slugger has been charged with 21 counts of breaching his bail, one of wilful damage and numerous charges of serious assault or obstruction of police just to name a few.

Hooper's solicitor Brad Skuse this morning sought an adjournment until Thursday in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court, where the 26-year-old has other matters scheduled.

Police issued a warrant for Hooper's arrest after he allegedly punched a police officer outside the Blue Mountain Hotel on May 19.

Police further allege that he violently resisted during his arrest in a service station last week.

Hooper has not been required to enter a plea at this stage.

He is scheduled to defend his world title in Sydney on July 4.

