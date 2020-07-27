'Just terrible': Boxing Champ's struggle after crash

The survivor of a horror car crash on the Gold Coast that left four people dead has been revealed as a champion Queensland boxer.

Will Parsons, 31, was behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Amarok ute which was involved in the deadly crash at Advancetown on Saturday.

There is no suggestion Mr Parsons was at fault in the accident.

Police believe the driver of the other vehicle, a Mazda 3 sedan, lost control and swerved on to the wrong side of the road in the wet weather.

All four people in the Mazda 3 died at the scene.

Mr Parsons was taken to hospital suffering shock and minor injuries to his back and hips but was released the same night.

An electrician by trade, Mr Parsons is a professional boxer with 15 fights under his belt over an eight-year career and he took out the Queensland super welterweight title in March.

The four young uni students killed in the crash were Kirsten Van Gorp (known as Elliott to friends), 22, Courtney Smith, 20, Lochlan Parker, 20, and Katrina McKeough, 21.

The four had taken to the roads for a day in the Gold Coast hinterland from Brisbane when the horrific incident occurred.

Ms Smith and Ms Van Gorp lived in Brisbane while Mr Parker and Ms McKeough were visiting their friends from Townsville.

Tributes have been made online to the young crash victims, with friends saying "the loss of each of them is a loss to this world".

