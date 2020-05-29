Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Abbey accepting her East Kimberley Aboriginal Achievement Award last August. Picture: Supplied
Abbey accepting her East Kimberley Aboriginal Achievement Award last August. Picture: Supplied
Crime

Boy, 12, charged over death of girl, 11

by AAP
29th May 2020 8:13 PM

A 12-year-old boy has been charged with killing a young girl thrown from the tray of the ute he was driving in far north Western Australia.

The fatal crash killed 11-year-old Kimberley girl Abbey Forrest in Wyndham in September.

She was named junior person of the year at the East Kimberley Aboriginal Achievement Awards in August that year and was widely loved and respected throughout the area.

Police allege the boy, aged 11 at the time, was driving dangerously and speeding when he rolled the vehicle on mudflats in Wyndham in September.

Two girls, both aged 11, were thrown from the tray and one was killed.

WA Police on Friday said major crash investigators had charged the boy with manslaughter after examining the crash near the Northern Territory border.

The ute was also carrying two other boys aged 11 and 13 who were seated inside.

The boy will face Kununurra Children's Court on June 5.

Originally published as Boy, 12, charged over death of girl, 11

More Stories

child killed crime editors picks murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Landry: ‘Door not shut’ on CQuni as 99 more jobs slashed

        premium_icon Landry: ‘Door not shut’ on CQuni as 99 more jobs slashed

        Education “We will continue to work with them constructively to determine ways to assist them during the coronavirus pandemic.”

        APPROVED: Blackwater skate park just months away

        premium_icon APPROVED: Blackwater skate park just months away

        News Government funding will mean the recreational area is built sooner than...

        Heroes of the pandemic: Emerald nurses

        premium_icon Heroes of the pandemic: Emerald nurses

        News No matter the situation, the aim of Emerald Medical Group nurses remains the same –...

        Zero new cases as COVID nurse slammed

        Zero new cases as COVID nurse slammed

        Health 220 people were tested for coronavirus in Blackwater