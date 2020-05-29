Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland police are investigating the sudden death of a 12-year-old boy following an argument between two two groups of youths.
Queensland police are investigating the sudden death of a 12-year-old boy following an argument between two two groups of youths.
Crime

12-year-old boy dies during fight with group of youths

by Patrick Billings
29th May 2020 10:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BOY has been killed during a fight in Far North Queensland.

Detectives are investigating the 12-year-old boy's death in Cairns yesterday.

Initial investigations suggest the boy was with three other youths when they became involved in a verbal argument with another group at Shang Park in Mooroobool.

It is believed the 12-year-old boy then became involved in a physical altercation causing him to fall to the ground and become unconscious.

Police and emergency services were called to the park about 6.18pm, after reports of a disturbance between a group of youths.

The boy was taken Cairns Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A crime scene has been established in order for police to determine the cause of death.

The details of this altercation are being investigated.

Originally published as Boy, 12, killed in fight with group of youths

crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Candles lit for lost ‘country gentleman’

        premium_icon Candles lit for lost ‘country gentleman’

        News The family of a young man who tragically lost his life to coronavirus have been “blown away” by the moving tribute his hometown organised.

        Pledge to stop horror on Mackay’s roads

        premium_icon Pledge to stop horror on Mackay’s roads

        Community Police are calling on every motorist to think about their safety after a...

        Mining giant creates job opportunities for locals

        premium_icon Mining giant creates job opportunities for locals

        News A number of positions are available for people who want to step in to the industry...

        New officer in town out to reduce road trauma

        premium_icon New officer in town out to reduce road trauma

        Local Faces Senior Constable Andrew Perrett started at Nebo police station in February and...