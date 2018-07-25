Menu
Login
News

Boy, 3, flown to hospital after pool incident at Casino

25th Jul 2018 5:34 AM

A TODDLER has been rushed to hospital after a pool incident late yesterday.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to Casino Hospital at 5pm after reports a three-year-old boy was involved in a pool incident.

The details of the incident are unclear at this stage, but the boy was taken to Casino Hospital for urgent treatment.

Upon arrival, the rescue helicopter's clinical team treated the boy.

He was then flown to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane.

More to come.

casino lady cilento pool westpac life saver rescue helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Artist's proud moment

    Artist's proud moment

    News Michael Gagnepain took home the Acquisitive prize at the 2018 Annual Art Awards last Saturday night.

    Creating support links

    Creating support links

    News Emerald woman starts depression/anxiety support group.

    Bush adventures kids will love

    Bush adventures kids will love

    News Local author inspires big rural dreams.

    What can you do?

    What can you do?

    News Chance to learn life-saving skills.

    Local Partners