Critical Alert

Boy, 3, goes missing from campsite

Three-year-old James went missing from a campsite near Mudgee.
A THREE-YEAR-OLD boy has wandered away from a campsite near Mudgee in the NSW Hunter Region, with search crews spending the night in bushland looking for him.

James Skillen was last seen about 5pm on Saturday at a campsite with his family who were enjoying an Easter break on a property on Old Ilford Road, Razorback, about 69km south of Mudgee.

An extensive search of the area by police, NSW Ambulance, the Rural Fire Service, SES and the NSW Volunteer Rescue Association hasn't located the child.

Crews have spent the night looking for James in bushland and the search is continuing, a NSW Police spokeswoman woman said today.

Overnight temperatures dropped to 15 degrees.

James is described as having a fair complexion, with green eyes and sandy blond hair in a buzz cut, and is about 60cm tall. He was last seen wearing dark blue shorts and T-shirt and was carrying a yellow backpack.

Anyone who has seen him or has information is urged to contact police.

Topics:  boy campsite editors picks missing

