Child airlifted off Fraser after being bitten twice by snake

A four year old boy has been airlifted to hospital by the Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter, after being bitten twice by a snake, while on Fraser Island.

Thefour-year-old had just set out with his family he spotted the snake and tried to pick it up.

It struck him twice, before making its escape.

The rescue helicopter was sent to the island around 1.30pm on Sunday landing on the beach near Kingfisher Bay Resort.

He was assessed by the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Queensland Ambulance service flight paramedic.

"The little boy didn't appear to be suffering any adverse effects, but witnesses were unsure what type of snake had bitten him, so the Flight Paramedic decided as a precaution to have the patient examined further, in hospital," RACQ LifeFlight rescue aircrew officer Shayne White said.

The boy was in a stable condition and in good spirits, when he and his mother were flown to Hervey Bay Hospital.

"The family wanted to give their son a back to nature experience, but as they told us - on just the first day of his holiday, he got a little too close to nature," Mr White said.

