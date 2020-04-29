Boy, 4, buys $869 worth of snacks

A four-year-old boy in the UK has attempted to buy £451.27 ($A869) worth of snacks before his plan was thwarted by his parents.

His father, Gareth Davies, shared the hilarious story on Twitter that included a full list of his son's panic-buy essentials.

"My 4-year-old nearly caused national food shortage this morning. Got hold of mum's phone while she slept and ordered 990 mini Peperamis, and a combined 1200 Bakewell tarts and Fab ice lollies from Tesco. Total order £451.27. Even booked a delivery slot," Mr Davies posted.

Surprisingly, UK grocery chain Tesco allowed the order before Mr Davies intervened.

The boy's shop, however, wasn't all biscuits and snacks. The four-year-old also added in some pantry items and fresh produce - specifically, 184 oranges, 11 packs of pine nuts, 24 rashes of bacon, a pack of strawberries and a bunch of bananas. Curiously, his haul also included two cans of deodorant.

My 4-year-old nearly caused national food shortage this morning. Got hold of mum's phone while she slept and ordered 990 mini Peperamis, and a combined 1,200 bakewell tarts and Fab ice lollies from Tesco. Total order £451.27. Even booked a delivery slot pic.twitter.com/FKKUM4jyGU — Gareth Davies (@Gareth_Davies09) April 23, 2020

The full list included:

990 mini Peperamis

120 Viennese Whirls

594 Bakewells

594 Fabs

184 Oranges

11 packs of pine nuts

24 rashers of bacon

24 Cumberland sausages

2 cans of deodorant

2 packs of Frubes

36 packs of Mini Cheddars

8 fishcakes

A pack of strawberries

A bunch of bananas

When questioned by his parents as to why he made the purchase, he replied: "I wanted to have more food than everyone else."

"I told him we didn't have quite enough money to spend £450 ($A866) on food and he said that was fine because he had some, and proceeded to pull 14p ($A0.27) from his pocket," Mr Davies tweeted.

I told him we didn't have quite enough money to spend £450 on food and he said that was fine because he had some, and proceeded to pull 14p from his pocket — Gareth Davies (@Gareth_Davies09) April 23, 2020

The makers of Peperamis (a wrapped sausage snack) even reached out to Mr Davies on Twitter, offering to send the family a "care package".

"To the Mini-Meathead who tried to order 990 Peperamis(!!!). Let me just say, you've got GREAT taste!!" wrote a spokesperson for the brand, pretending to be the "Peperami Animal".

"I really appreciate how much of a loyal meathead you are … but you need to leave some Peperami for the rest of us mate! How are the rest of the UK supposed to get their meaty treats?!

"I'm sending you a big care package of Peperami, so you and the rest of your family don't have to worry about running out and trying to empty your local Tesco again!!"

Originally published as Boy, 4, buys $869 worth of snacks