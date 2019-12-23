Menu
A Melbourne student is being interviewed by police in Israel over an alleged sexual assault while on an international school excursion.
Crime

Boy accused of sex assault on school trip

by Karen Sweeney, AAP
23rd Dec 2019 1:51 PM

AN Aussie schoolboy is being interviewed in Israel over an alleged sexual assault.

The year 10 student from Hawthorn's Bialik College was in the country as part of an annual six-week school trip to China and Israel.

In a statement, the school said principal Jeremy Stowe-Linder had travelled to Israel and relevant parents had been informed.

"Bialik College became aware of a serious breach of the rules and expectations surrounding one student attending the Chavayah program," the statement said.

"The breach was reported to the supervising staff and Israel authorities, who are interviewing all parties involved (and) investigating the matter."

The boy has been removed from the school travel program.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

 

