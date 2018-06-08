Five-year-old stabbed to death in domestic dispute

A five-year-old was serious injured during a domestic dispute in Sydney’s north west this morning.

A FIVE-YEAR-OLD boy has died after being stabbed in what police allege was a domestic incident in Sydney early this morning.

A spokeswoman for the Children's Hospital at Westmead confirmed to news.com.au that the boy has died shortly after arriving at the hospital with stab wounds.

Police were called to a home in Carlingford, in Sydney's north west, after reports of the dispute about 7am.

The boy and his grandmother had fled the scene and gone to nearby Mosley Street to get help and raise the alarm.

The boy was taken to the Children's Hospital at Westmead by ambulance by police escort.

A staff member at the hospital told news.com.au that the boy passed away just 20 minutes after he arrived.

A 36-year-old male, who is believed to be known to the child, was arrested by police and is in custody.

Inquiries are continuing while the man is in custody at Castle Hill.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact Crime Stoppers.