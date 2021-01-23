Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 13-year-old boy has been charged after footage captured the shocking moment a woman was allegedly kicked from behind in a sickening attack.
A 13-year-old boy has been charged after footage captured the shocking moment a woman was allegedly kicked from behind in a sickening attack.
Crime

Male charged over sickening attack

by Erin Lyons
23rd Jan 2021 11:04 AM

A teenage boy has been charged over an alleged sickening attack on a "vulnerable" member of a Melbourne community.

Police said a 52-year-old woman was walking along Unitt Street in Melton on Tuesday when she was allegedly approached from behind by a 13-year-old boy on a pushbike.

He allegedly kicked the woman in the back, causing her to fall face first into the concrete footpath below.

Melinda remains in hospital. Picture: Victoria Police.
Melinda remains in hospital. Picture: Victoria Police.

The woman, only known as Melinda, remains in hospital and required surgery.

Visions shows the boy ride away to meet a second person on a bike, who was across the road.

The woman is described as a vulnerable member of the community, who will need to spend the next six weeks in hospital to treat injuries including a broken kneecap.

Earlier Detective Acting Sergeant Jessica Kas described the alleged attack as "completely unprovoked".

A 13-year-old boy has since been charged with recklessly causing serious injury.

He was given bail and will appear at a children's court at a later date.

Originally published as Boy charged over sickening attack

A 13-year-old boy has been charged. Picture: Victoria Police
A 13-year-old boy has been charged. Picture: Victoria Police
assault crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ driver charged over Christmas Day hit and run incidents

        Premium Content CQ driver charged over Christmas Day hit and run incidents

        News Driver fled the scene of three traffic incidents at Dysart.

        Miner recalls ‘brief few seconds’ of near-death experience

        Premium Content Miner recalls ‘brief few seconds’ of near-death experience

        Your Story Crash victim speaks out to save the lives of others

        Emerald business donates more than $45k to CQ hospitals

        Premium Content Emerald business donates more than $45k to CQ hospitals

        Business ‘As a business we rely on the community around us and therefore to give back feels...

        CQ cricket feast: Three days, 40 teams, seven venues

        Premium Content CQ cricket feast: Three days, 40 teams, seven venues

        Cricket ‘We’ve had an awesome response’: Stage set for Frenchville Sports Club Country...