Menu
Login
Parenting

Boy finds tragic note on sister's Nintendo

by Ally Foster
22nd Jun 2018 8:05 AM | Updated: 8:38 AM

A MUM has pleaded with parents to talk to their children about bullying after her son made a heartbreaking discovery among his sister's toys.

Shellie Ross, from the Sunshine Coast, shared a picture of the tragic message written by her 10-year-old daughter Lily on her Nintendo DS.

"This is what my older son found today on my youngest child's DS," she wrote on Facebook.

The handwritten message read: "Some of the time I'm really sad that I feel broken" finished with a picture of a broken heart.

Ms Ross begged other parents to sit and talk to their children about the impact bullying can have.

"Let them know it is NOT OK to bully others and it causes real pain even if they don't see how much someone is hurting .....they are on the inside," she wrote.

Heartbreaking note left on girl's game.
Heartbreaking note left on girl's game. Picture: Shellie Ross

Related Items

bullying childhood editors picks mental health nintendo note
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Digging up a mystery in the Gemfields

    Digging up a mystery in the Gemfields

    News A mysterious novel based in the Central Highlands.

    Lifting cattle fertility

    Lifting cattle fertility

    News Field Days educate graziers on beef reproduction.

    Timomatic sets it off in Emerald

    Timomatic sets it off in Emerald

    News Timomatic is ready to set it off at the Irish Village next month.

    Winning artist's dream

    Winning artist's dream

    News Entries now open for coveted Emerald Art Awards

    Local Partners