Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two children are being treated by paramedics after they were struck by a fallen object on a private property in Comet. Photo: Bev Lacey
Two children are being treated by paramedics after they were struck by a fallen object on a private property in Comet. Photo: Bev Lacey
Breaking

Boy in serious condition after being hit by falling object

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
2nd Jun 2020 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PARAMEDICS are on scene treating two children after “an object” has fallen and “struck” them both at a private property in the Central Highlands this morning.

At 9.58am, paramedics were called to the incident at a private property in Comet, east of Emerald.

The two children are believed to be boys under primary school age.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said it was unclear what the object was that had fallen on the two boys.

She said one of the boys appeared to be in a stable condition with minor injuries, however, the other appeared to be in a serious condition with multiple injuries.

The Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to attend.

More to come.

central highlands falling object
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $1b a month windfall as locals spend big

        premium_icon $1b a month windfall as locals spend big

        Travel Queenslanders could splash up to $1b a month on the Sunshine State’s struggling tourism industry, with operators already reporting a rush of reservations.

        CHO confirms shocking Blackwater COVID-19 case revelation

        premium_icon CHO confirms shocking Blackwater COVID-19 case revelation

        Health Queensland's Chief Health Officer has released a statement.

        Winter weather brings increased risk of house fires

        premium_icon Winter weather brings increased risk of house fires

        News Firefighters urge Central Highlanders to check their winter warmers to prevent...

        CQUni trial compares water run-off from grazing properties

        premium_icon CQUni trial compares water run-off from grazing properties

        Environment Improved grazing land management practices are making a difference to Reef...