Boy kicked by horse near Toowoomba transferred to Brisbane

RACQ LifeFlight airlifts a boy in a serious condition after he was kicked in the head by a horse at Bowenville near Toowoomba.

RACQ LifeFlight airlifts a boy in a serious condition after he was kicked in the head by a horse at Bowenville near Toowoomba. RACQ LifeFlight

UPDATE: A boy kicked in the head by a horse near Toowoomba has been transferred to a Brisbane hospital for further treatment.

The primary-school aged boy suffered serious head injuries when a horse kicked out, striking him in the head, on a property at Bowenville on Sunday.

He was initially treated by Queensland Ambulance paramedics at the scene before being airlifted by RACQ LifeFlight to Toowoomba Hospital in a serious condition.

Several hours later, the rescue service was called in to transfer the boy to Brisbane.

He was taken to Queensland Children's Hospital for further treatment, and was airlifted in a stable condition.

EARLIER, 8AM: A YOUNG boy has been airlifted to hospital after he was kicked in the head by a horse west of Toowoomba.

The primary-school aged boy suffered serious head injuries in the incident on the Bowenville property about 3.30pm.

It is understood the boy was leading a horse around a paddock when another horse standing nearby shied and kicked out.

#Bowenville Paramedics have attended a patient who was reportedly kicked by a horse at 3.31pm. The patient sustained head injuries and was transported via helicopter in a serious but stable condition to hospital. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) January 6, 2019

Queensland Ambulance paramedics treated the boy at the scene for serious head injuries before he was airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital by the RACQ LifeFlight service.

The boy was last night in a serious but stable condition.