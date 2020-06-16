Boy loved by all remembered after tragic caravan death

The family of eight-year-old Brettson Payne has been left devastated after he was killed in an incident involving a caravan. Picture: Supplied

The family of eight-year-old Brettson Payne has been left devastated after he was killed in an incident involving a caravan. Picture: Supplied

BRETTSON Payne's infectious smile will be remembered by all who knew him including his parents and seven siblings.

The eight-year-old Katherine boy was killed on Sunday in a tragic accident in which is parents say he fell from a moving caravan when the door swung open.

His parents Brett and Leeann Payne said Brettson was with some of his siblings and friends travelling down Edith Farms Rd, just outside of Katherine when he fell out the caravan door around midday Sunday.

He suffered serious injuries and was taken to Katherine District Hospital where he later died.

On Monday night, Major Crash detectives said they had charged the driver involved in Brettson's death.

"The 31-year-old Katherine man was driving a utility towing a caravan and travelling with nine children," they allege.

"A number of the children were unrestrained including four children travelling inside the caravan.

"While in motion, the caravan door opened and the 8-year-old boy fell out and onto the roadway, suffering critical injuries that resulted in his death.

"Major Crash, assisted by local detectives, continue to investigate the incident. The man will appear in the Katherine Local Court on Monday 10 August 2020."

A white Mazda utility and a white Roma caravan involved in the incident have been seized.

His parents said they were not there at the time of the incident and the van was being driven by friends to another friends house.

Exact details of the incident are not yet clear, as police continue to investigate. The little boy's family said his death had left a gaping hole in the whole family.

"To be honest we are quite lost," Mr Payne said.

"We've got eight children but we know when, even with one not around, there's a big gap, a big hole."

The Clyde Fenton Primary School student was a keen fisherman and rugby league player.

Brettson Payne. 8, passed away on Sunday in a tragic caravan accident. Picture: SUPPLIED

"He was an energetic cheeky always happy and wanted to go fishing and play rugby. He just loved the bush life," Mr Payne said.

The footy mad boy played for the Katherine Bushrangers and loved the Broncos.

His Aunty Chontelle Pracy said the sixth eldest of eight siblings was loved by everyone who met.

"He was loved by everybody, family, friends, extended family aunties, uncles, nannas and poppas," she said.

Brettson Payne with dad Brett Payne. Picture: Supplied

His dad said his smiled lit up everyone's day.

"Even people in the street loved him he was just very happy," Mr Payne said.

"His school mates will miss him because he was just one of those kids that you know smiled through his eyes.

"You wouldn't have to look at his mouth for a smile you could just look at his eyes and see the smile in his eyes."

Mr Payne urged parents to hug their kids tight when they could.

"Anyone that has children and looking after children that they think before they do things, it might seem like a fun thing but sometimes it ends like this one did, in tragedy," he said.

