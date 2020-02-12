Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A young boy has been rushed to hospital after reportedly being injured when he was sucked down a drain.
A young boy has been rushed to hospital after reportedly being injured when he was sucked down a drain.
Breaking

Boy sucked down a drain

12th Feb 2020 7:38 PM

A young boy has been taken to hospital after reportedly being sucked down a drain on the Gold Coast in Queensland.

A nine-year-old child was sucked down a drain at Latimers Crossing in Nerang this afternoon, according to Nine News.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson told news.com.au that they had been called to a private residence in Gilston just after 4.40pm.

They treated a male patient following a "post immersion" incident for minor scrapes to the head.

He was initially reported as being of primary school age but that has not been confirmed.

The patient was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

accident drain editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New top cop to oversee our regions

        premium_icon New top cop to oversee our regions

        Crime Commissioner Katarina Carroll will today announce Paul Taylor as the new Deputy Commissioner for Regional Queensland.

        Drivers cop harsh penalties for using their phone

        premium_icon Drivers cop harsh penalties for using their phone

        News Several drivers have been caught since the tougher penalties have been implemented.

        Sick wife and daughter inspire unique CQ business idea

        premium_icon Sick wife and daughter inspire unique CQ business idea

        Business A misdiagnosis and two near death experiences have led to a devoted husband’s...

        Volunteer makes Emerald pastime safer

        premium_icon Volunteer makes Emerald pastime safer

        News A Maraboon Power Boat and Ski Club volunteer is helping clear the dam of danger.