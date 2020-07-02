Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TRAPPED: Emergency services are currently working to help free the boy. .
TRAPPED: Emergency services are currently working to help free the boy. .
News

Boy trapped in trailer outside of Warwick

Tessa Flemming
2nd Jul 2020 1:37 PM | Updated: 3:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 3.10PM: The boy has been transported  to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition. 

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said it didn't look as if he had suffered any injury. 

"I don't know how or if we've gotten the leg out of the tyre yet," she said. 

EARLIER:

EMERGENCY services have rushed to a Goomburra residence, after reports a child has become stuck in the rim of a spare trailer tyre.

According to a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman, the boy's leg is trapped in the tyre at a property between North Branch Rd and Pigeon Rd.

A QFES spokesman said they received the call at 1.15pm and that one crew was currently on scene and two more were on the way.

More updates to come.

rescue
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Calls for new CQ coal player to stick to its word

        premium_icon Calls for new CQ coal player to stick to its word

        Business ‘The company can’t have it both ways’: Global insurer to back CQ coal despite contradictions in its own environmental policies.

        Antsy Queenslanders to ‘get amongst it’

        premium_icon Antsy Queenslanders to ‘get amongst it’

        News Queensland pubs and clubs are gearing up for capacity this weekend

        CQ club boosted through $2.6m investment

        premium_icon CQ club boosted through $2.6m investment

        News The investment will create and support almost 100 jobs.

        ‘Could have been me’: DV victim shares abuse horror

        premium_icon ‘Could have been me’: DV victim shares abuse horror

        News A year and a half after fleeing domestic violence, a Gladstone woman has shared her...