Boy treated for electric shock at Bay sports ground

Carlie Walker
9th Aug 2020 2:00 PM
A CHILD has been taken to hospital after receiving an electric shock at a Hervey Bay sports ground.

The incident happened about 8.47am on Sunday at Norm McLean Oval in Raward Rd, Wondunna.

The boy received the electric shock after coming into contact with some water, according to a spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service.

He was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

Ergon Energy attended the scene to ensure public safety.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

