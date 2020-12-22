Boyne polling booth investigation cleared

One Nation candidate for Gladstone Kevin Jorgensen (sunglasses) and his volunteer at the Boyne Island Community Centre pre-polling booth.

One Nation candidate for Gladstone Kevin Jorgensen (sunglasses) and his volunteer at the Boyne Island Community Centre pre-polling booth.

No action will be taken regarding a complaint to the Queensland Police Ethical Standards Command concerning the investigation into an incident involving Neville Butcher and a One Nation volunteer during 2020 early voting.

At Boyne Island Community Centre on October 21, One Nation volunteer Ian Paterson alleged an incident occurred involving he and the former Queensland Police officer, who is the father of Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher.

On the day of the incident, Glenn Butcher said his father was informed of Mr Paterson when he arrived at the booth to deliver how-to-vote cards.

Glenn Butcher said Mr Paterson came up close to his father, “within an inch of his face”.

“My dad put his hands up to stop him getting close to his face and ‘old mate’ has taken a step back and fallen over backwards into the garden,” Glenn Butcher said.

It was first reported to Tannum Sands Police, who passed it onto the Gladstone CIB to investigate.

As Neville Butcher’s other son Wayne is a Detective Sergeant at Gladstone Police, the CIB passed the investigation to their Rockhampton colleagues.

The Observer does not suggest any wrong doing by Wayne Butcher.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the investigation was conducted by the Rockhampton Criminal Investigation Branch.

“Included in the investigation was a review of CCTV footage, which due to technical issues did not capture the alleged incident,” the spokeswoman said.

“The matter is now finalised.”

Re-elected Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher celebrates securing his third consecutive term in Queensland parliament with family, friends and supporters at the Gladstone Yacht Club. Picture: Rodney Stevens

When Mr Paterson was told no action would be taken following the investigation, he reported the police conduct to the Crime and Corruption Commission.

”The complaint was assessed by the CCC and the CCC determined to refer this matter to the QPS Ethical Standards Command,” a CCC spokesman said.

This month, Mr Paterson received a letter from the ESC Internal Investigations Group State Co-ordinator DJ Dixon advising the matters had been finalised.

“Your complaint has been assessed by senior officers within the Ethical Standards Command,” Mr Dixon wrote.

“The assessment included a review of witness statements, the interview conducted with Mr Neville Butcher and a review of the footage from the library.”

The ESC probe detailed further issues with CCTV footage of the alleged incident.

“The review noted that the security footage appears to operate through the activation of motion sensors and is not a continuous recording,” Mr Dixon wrote.

“As a result of that functionality, there is no consistency in the length and regularity of the recordings.

“The committee determined that there was no interference or manipulation of the recordings by police.

“The assessment found no misconduct or breach of discipline on the part of any police.

“As such, the Ethical Standards Command does not propose to take any further action in relation to the complaint and considers both matters to be finalised.”

Related stories:

Candidate’s dad involved in incident at Boyne booth

Election booth incident investigation reported to CCC

Ethical Standards Command to probe alleged Butcher assault