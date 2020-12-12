Menu
Principal Michael Hurst and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher discuss funding to upgrade the "unofficial" carpark at Boyne Island State School.
News

Boyne school asbestos questions remain unanswered

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
12th Dec 2020 1:00 AM
12th Dec 2020 1:00 AM

THE QUEENSLAND Department of Education and the Education Minister have refused to answer questions about how long asbestos had been at the school.

One day before students finished the year at the school, Principal Michael Hurst issued a notice to parents on December 8, stating asbestos had been discovered in A Block flooring.

The Observer requested information from Department of Education concerning two issues:

- When the school discovered asbestos listed in the Built Environment Materials Information Register BEMIR.

- When the asbestos was listed in the Built Environment Materials Information Register.

A Department of Education spokeswoman issued a statement published in the story Asbestos found in floor of Gladstone region school.

After it was asked when the asbestos was noticed in the register and when it was listed in the register, the spokeswoman said “the department doesn’t have anything further to add to the statement.”

Hon Grace Grace MP speaking during Estimates Hearings at Parliament. Pics Tara Croser.
Hon Grace Grace MP speaking during Estimates Hearings at Parliament. Pics Tara Croser.

The Queensland Education Minister Grace Grace’s office was then asked the same questions.

“I presume you already have the attached statement from the Department,” a spokeswoman asked?

“That’s all that we will be providing on this matter.”

According to the policy section of the Queensland Department of Education website, a

BEMIR is an electronic environmental management system designed and managed by the Department of Housing and Public Works (DHPW) to assist government agencies with the management of environmentally significant matters within government-controlled facilities.

Three critical areas of the BEMIR are Asbestos Management, Work Area Access Permit and the Incident Management Report.

Gladstone Observer

