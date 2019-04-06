Boys blitz their competition

READY TO GO: Emerald Chargers under 16 boys team with assistant manager Justin Shields, coach Chris Todolak and assistant coach Aleisha Catip.

Basketball: A local sporting team is at the top of their game as they prepare to compete at a state competition next week.

Emerald Basketball Association's under 16 boys team have secured a spot in the coveted 2019 Under 16 Boys State Championships, being held from April 9-13 in Brisbane.

Under 16s team manager Cary Challacombe said the boys had "worked hard to get where they are”.

"The under 16 boys basketball side has been away to three CDCs (which are) carnivals around the district,” he said.

"They were held at Harvey Bay and Gladstone and Rockhampton.

"The boys have worked hard and represented their club well while they've been away.”

Having lost only three out of the 12 games they played at the carnivals in division 2, Mr Challacombe said the boys were "fully pumped” for the State Championships.

"It's a big trip for some of the boys, going down to the big city for the week,” he said. "Some of them have played together before in previous rep sides but there are three kids in there who haven't played in a rep side before, so it's a big step for them.

"On top of their normal basketball training, they're training three times a week.

"They are doing fitness training and shooting training as well as set team plays.

"They also have had a couple of sides down there in opposition to them so they can get some game play training as well.”

Mr Challacombe said it was "big news” for Emerald Basketball Association to have so many rep sides, including the under 16 boys, away this year.

"We've got an under 12 boys, an under 12 girls, some in the under 14 boys, some in the under 16 girls, the under 16 boys and an under 18 boys (teams),” he said.

Mr Challacombe thanked those who had helped the team get to the states.

"Thanks to our major sponsors, Kestrel Community Fund and Ensham Resources.

"It's important, locals supporting locals and assisting the boys financially to get to Brisbane which is a big help for some of the parents.

"Thanks also to Chris Todolak, our head coach, who's put in a lot of work with the boys and thanks to Aleisha Catip, Damon Walsh and Justin Shields for their work, too.”