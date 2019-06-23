Blues crush Queensland in embarrassing win

NEW South Wales coach Brad Fittler has been left looking like a genius again as NSW humiliated Queensland in a history-making thumping in Perth.

The Blues pulled off their second biggest victory in the history of State of Origin, levelling the series with an emphatic 36-6 victory.

The Blues now head to Sydney for the series decider bursing with confidence. The result leaves the Maroons' completely devastated and shell-shocked after they conceded 32 unanswered points

The Blues got off to the perfect start on Sunday night, racing out to a 18-6 lead at half time.

The mauling turned into a historic ocasion in the second half as the Blues levelled the series in dramatic fashion.

Here's how the thumping unfolded.

Blues put Maroons to the sword in record win

NSW shut the door on Queensland with 20 minutes still to play in a famous Origin thrashing in Perth.

Josh Ado-Carr's 57th minute try made it five tries to one for the Blues and took NSW's lead out to 32-6.

The Blues again found a hole in the Maroons' right edge defence when Wade Graham put a neat kick into the in-goal.

Addo-Carr then won the race to dive on the loose ball.

The try completed 20 minutes of total domination from the Blues.

"It is officially a smash up," Maroons legend Paul Vautin said.

"They are running riot in the second half on the back of six penalties, all legitimate penalties. Field position. And the amount of ball they have had. They are just giving it to them."

Addo-Carr made it a double in the final 10 minutes when Damien Cook again orchestrated a line-break down the Maroons' struggling right edge defence.

Cook identified an overlap down the right side where the Maroons were caught two defenders short. He then got on the outside of Daly Cherry-Evans before the Blues passed it through a series of hands out to Addo-Carr on the wing.

It took NSW to a thumping 38-6 lead, the second biggest Blues margin ever seen in State of Origin.

Trbojevic hat-trick

Tom Trojevic completed his hat-trick with more than 25 minutes to play as the Blues put the first nail in the Maroons' coffin in the 55th minute.

Trbojevic finished off a sweet linebreak from Josh Addo-Carr and James Tedesco, taking the Blues to a 28-6 lead.

The Blues were regularly threatening to cut a hole in the Maroons' left edge defence.

Cleary's stunning no-show

Nathan Cleary was ruled out of the game at half time and failed to take the field in the second half.

Cleary reportedly suffered an ankle injury in the first half but was not forced from the field.

NSW made the call to move utility Wade Graham into the halves alongside James Maloney for the second half.

"Some big news out of NSW camp. Nathan Cleary has an ankle injury and he will not be back tonight," Billy Slater told Channel 9.

"Wade Graham will be playing in the halves with James Maloney as the Queenslanders drop out real quick."

Tedesco sets up Trbojevic double

James Tedesco produced a stunning run out of dummy half to create something from nothing and give the Blues their third try just before half time.

Tedesco scooted out of dummy half around the half way line before he danced towards the wing, evading more than five defenders before cutting through the line on the outside of Daly Cherry-Evans.

After breaking down field, Tedesco passed inside to Tom Trbojevic, who was able to troll over the line untouched.

It put NSW ahead 18-6 before half time.

Addo-Carr 'blowing up' over try decision

James Maloney and Josh Addo-Carr were denied a try when the Blues playmaker threw a long-range cut-out ball out to the left wing.

Addo-Carr took the pass on his chest and had no defenders between him and the try line just 10m out.

Unfortunately, Maloney's pass sailed marginally forward.

"Addo-Carr is blowing up," Maroons great Paul Vauting told Channel 9.

"NSW players are appealing it has gone back out of his hand."

Tyson Frizell has single-handedly charged through the Queensland defensive line to put the Blues in front after 24 minutes.

Frizell was able to beat two tacklers and then reach out with one arm to score a stunning try just as the heavens opened up in Perth, turning Optus Stadium into a wet and slippery surface.

It put NSW ahead 12-6 after 25 minutes.



Huge controversy in Maroons' penalty try

Queensland has been awarded a penalty try under hugely controversial circumstances.

Jack Wighton conceded the penalty after a Maroons' kick which dribbled into the in-goal behind the Blues' defence.

Wighton moved off his line to cut-off Maroons centre Will Chambers, denying him a play at the football.

Chambers was unable to get back to his feet and reach the ball before it sailed dead.

The on-field referee saw Wighton's interference and sent the decision to the video referee to check for a possible penalty try.

Despite there being huge doubt about Chambers' ability to certainly reach the ball before all other players, the penalty try was awarded - infuriating Blues legend Andrew Johns.

"That is the way that they are ruling the game this year," Johns said after admitting he disagrees with the call.

"If they have to be consistent, it has to be a penalty try."

Paul Vautin also disagreed with the decision because it is uncertain that Chambers would have scored the try.

"Doesn't the rule say you have to be 100% over," Vautin said.

"You can't guarantee that he was going to get there. Is it a guarantee? It is all about opinion."

The video referee then admitted it was only a matter of opinion that he would have scored the try - but awarded the penalty try any way.

"In our opinion he would have got to the ball first," the referee said.

Blues great Jamie Soward said the decision was a "joke".

Blues score first

Tom Trbojevic produced a moment of genius to score first for the Blues when he soared above Maroons fullback Kalyn Ponga to snatch a bomb from out of the air.

Trbojevic's solo effort put the Blues ahead 6-0 after 10 minutes.

Maroons legend Paul Vautin has erupted over a bonehead blunder from Blues playmaker James Maloney.

Maloney threw a forward pass to Daniel Saifiti after catching a goal line drop out from the Maroons.

The mistake, when not under any pressure, was a nightmare start for the re-called Maloney, who handed the ball straight back to Queensland in the 6th minute of play.

"How could you possibly do that," Vauting told Channel 9.

"From a drop-out NSW has thrown a forward pass to Saifti"

Ray Warren said: "It is a costly mistake."