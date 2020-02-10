Brad Pitt claims first acting Oscar
Brad Pitt has won the Oscar for best supporting actor as the first gong was handed out at Hollywood's night of nights.
It was Pitt's first Academy Award for acting, and continued a clean sweep of awards season for his role as a charmingly faded stuntman in Quentin Tarantino's comeback film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Pitt described the award as the "honour of honours", and made the first political allusion of the evening, saying the 45 seconds he got on stage to make a speech was "longer than they gave John Bolton", referring to US President Donald Trump's former national security advisor and the impeachment saga in which he was not permitted by the White House to testify.
"I'm thinking maybe Quentin makes a movie about it - in the end the adults do the right thing," Pitt said.
He also paid tribute to Tarantino and thanked his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.
"Leo, I will ride on your coat-tails any day man, the view is fantastic," Pitt said.
"This is for my kids who colour everything I do, I adore you."
Backstage, Australian entertainment reporter Angela Bishop picked up the sought-after first question for Pitt when he entered the backstage interview room after being photographed with his Oscar.
"G'day, whats your tinder profile going to say now?", she asked, to laughs from the hundreds of reporters gathered in the room, many of whom had put up their hands to ask a question of the superstar.
"You'll just have to look it up!", he told her.
Bishop then asked if Pitt had help writing his acceptance speeches during awards season, which have drawn plenty of praise and laughs.
Pitt responded that because speeches make him nervous, "this time I thought I would put some work into it".
"I have some funny friends that helped me with some laughs," he said.
He did not want to comment on his children when asked about them, other than saying that he wouldn't mind if they grew up to want to become actors.
When he was asked: "Are you having the time of your life?", he said: "No. I hope not, I hope I got other sh*t going on."
OSCARS OPENING
The Oscars opened with a lively number from singer/songwriter and actress Janelle Monae which drew a standing ovation from the star studded audience.
Comedians Steve Martin and Chris Rock, who have both previously been Oscars hosts, were the first on stage and joked about their "incredible demotion", which they blamed on Twitter.
They took digs at last week's disastrous counting at the Iowa caucus, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's love life and some of the leading nominees.
The pair also joked about the lack of female nominees for director and the fact there is just one black nominee.
OSCAR NOMINEES AND WINNERS
BEST PICTURE
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon in Hollywood
Parasite
BEST DIRECTOR
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - WINNER
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite - WINNER
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Steve Zaillian, The Irishman
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit - WINNER
Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, Joker
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman
Lawrence Sher, Joker
Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
Roger Deakins, 1917
Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
ANIMATED FEATURE
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4 - WINNER